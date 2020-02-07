James Baublit

James L. Baublit, 79, of Peru, Indiana, passed away on February 3rd, 2020 at Northwoods Village. He was born to the late Kenneth Baublit and Marjorie Craig Baublit on February 3rd, 1941 in Pierceton, Indiana.
He graduated from Pierceton HS in 1959, then joined the Air Force in 1961 to 1964, serving in Germany.
Jim then began his 38 year career working for the Norfolk and Western Railroad until he retired in 2002.
JIm was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his sister, Dawn Kay Baublit, MInnesota; his daughter, Shanin Swain, Kokomo; and his son, Shayne (Tessa) Baublit, Kokomo; four grandchildren, Cheyse, Jordyn, Taylir Swain, and Tristan Baublit, all of Kokomo; and five great grandchildren, Kehdyn, Jacorey, Haniyah, Hacyere, and Mekhi.
Jim loved sprint car racing, reading, golf, and playing cards, but most of all spending time with his friends at the Literary Aid and Maennerchor in Peru.
"Please don't fuss over me. If people didn't see me in life, they don't need to see me in death."