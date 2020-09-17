James B. “Jamie” Bagley IV, 50, Kokomo, passed away at 4:31 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home. He was born September 9, 1970, in Kokomo, the son of James Bagley III and Marcia (Lloyd) Zook.
Jamie was a 1989 graduate of Kokomo High School. He attended Franklin University. He worked with his dad and grandfather at Bagley Construction where he did all the architectural designs after college until 2007. Jamie also worked for JIT Services.
Jamie was a member of the Sons of The American Legion. He was an avid golfer and was also a member of the 1988 Kokomo Boy’s State Championship Golf team. He was a passionate fan of the Green Bay Packers and went to many games. He also enjoyed hanging out with family and friends.
Jamie is survived by his father, James Bagley III; sister, Heather (Michael) Lay; niece and nephews, Connor, Katherine and Nathan Lay; special friend, Brock Webster; and several cousins.
Jamie was preceded in death by his mother, Marcia Zook; grandparents, James Jr. and Rosalie Bagley, Merv and Marie Lloyd; and a cousin, Kristi Troutman.
A celebration of life gathering beginning at 5:00 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain Street, Kokomo. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
