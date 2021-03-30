He was born to the late William and Emma (Tanner) Greer in Kokomo on August 1, 1934. He married Marilyn June Bennett on March 31, 1956. They were married for 62 years before Marilyn passed in 2018.
Jim graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1952. He worked at Delco for 40 years and retired in the security department. Jim coached basketball for Second Baptist Church for many years. He was the activity coordinator and coach for the Carver Community Center. Jim was a long time member of Grace Community Four Square Church, serving on several committees. He loved to fish with his friends, watch basketball, golf, and football. He loved to do the crosswords and word searches in the daily paper and his many books. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with the grandkids and great grandkids.
Surviving are Jim's children; Cynthia Smith (Darnell), Perry Greer of FL., and Lori Sims (Anthony) of CA., brother; Ralph Greer, grandchildren; Alisha Whitfield (Tymon), Darrin Smith (Leticia), Ashleigh Sims, Jasmine Greer, and Andreya Sims, five great grandchildren; Zion Smith, Symeon Whitfield, Ava Whitfield, Gabriel Smith, and Denim Bonner, and several extended family members and friends.
Preceding him in death are siblings; William, Paul, Rosemary, Jeanette, Barbara, Peggy, Shirley, Howard, Charles, Myrle, and John.
Funeral services for Jim will be held at Grace Community Four Square Church; 2074 South Goyer Rd. in Kokomo on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 1pm with Pastor Mike Rush officiating. Visitation will be prior from 11am to 1pm.