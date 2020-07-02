James Allen Butts

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, James Alan Butts left this earthly life and entered into the presence of his savior. Jim was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on February 23, 1956, to Burlin and Clea Mae (McMurtrie) Butts.
Jim attended Kokomo High School in 1973-74 and then finished high school at Shades Valley High School in Birmingham, Alabama. Following high school, Jim attended Colorado Northwestern Junior College in Rangely, Colorado for two years and then went on to attend Arizona State University. In high school, junior college, and college, Jim excelled at basketball. He was named MVP and received All City Honors and All States Honorable Mention while attending Shades Valley. In junior college, Jim was named all-conference and had the best free throw percentage in the conference. At ASU, Jim played basketball during the 1979-80 season.
Jim was employed by Oce Office Equipment where he excelled in sales, winning many sales awards. The past few years, Jim thoroughly enjoyed ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.
Jim is survived by his children, Justin Butts of Denver, Colorado and Lindsey Butts of Palm Desert, California, as well as his beloved granddaughters, Aurora Brown and Calle Butts. Jim is also survived by three brothers, Roger (Caryle) Butts of Birmingham, Alabama, Marley John (Joyce) Butts and Phil (Pam) Butts, both of Kokomo. Jim is also survived by his aunt Lorraine Meeks, 9 nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas E.; his nephew, Zachary; and his beloved dog, Puttsy!
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, July 3, 2020, at The Carpenters House, 37 W 550 N., US 31 North, Kokomo, with Pastor Paul Sutherland officiating. The family will receive visitors from 11 am until time of service on Friday. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to James' family, please visit our floral store.