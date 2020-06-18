The Reverend Dr. James A. Hardin passed peacefully on June 2, 2020. For forty two years he served American Baptist Churches throughout Indiana and as a Area Minister for American Baptist Churches of Indiana / Kentucky. Always a Cubs fan, Jim is still celebrating their 2016 World Series win as we celebrate his entry through Heaven’s gates. There will be no services for Rev. Hardin. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru.
