James A. Cockrell, 63, Kokomo, passed away at 5:20 pm, on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born in Kokomo on November 30, 1957, to Arnold Cockrell and Frances (Johns) Berger.
James was a graduate of Haworth High School. He served in the United States Army for 6 years and the National Guard for 11 years. He worked for the Laborers Union, Mohr Construction and most recently Chrysler as a fork truck driver. He was a member of the Horseshoe Association. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a sports enthusiast. Spending time with his grandchildren was everything to him.
James is survived by his father, Arnold Cockrell; daughter, Ashley Cockrell; grandchildren, Addayn Isis Dawn Mote, Joseph David Allen Mote, Araya Sunshine Mote, A’niyah Mae Cockrell Murphy, Nova Jordyn Brielle Cockrell Murphy, and Kirsten Doriot; siblings, Kenny (Rhonda) Cockrell, Rick (Patty) Morris, Melissa (Eddy) Abresch, Freddy Wells, Crystal Kingma, Patricia Darlen, Priscilla Cohee, and Sarah Helms.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances; son, Joshua Cockrell; brother, Allen Cockrell; and sisters, Kimberly Morris and Diana Osborne.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday September 8, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Kenny Cockrell officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday September 7, 2021, from 4-6 pm and again on Wednesday from 1-2 pm at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Financial Builder’s Credit Union to benefit James’ grandchildren. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.