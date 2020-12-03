Jacqueline L. Scott

Jacqueline Lee Scott, 76, of Kokomo, IN passed away on December 1, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1944 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Edward L. and June (Bennett) Ricketts. On September 27, 1991 she married Larry J. Scott who preceded her in death.
After 23 years at the U.S. Postal Service, Jackie enjoyed her retirement. She was an avid reader. Jackie loved spending time with her great grandson, Anton Fewell.
Surviving relatives include one daughter, Melissa Gross of Kokomo, IN; granddaughter, Stephnie Fewell; great grandsons, Anton Fewell and Orion Dillman.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son-in-law, Danny Gross.
Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com