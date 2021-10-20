Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Miles, 78, Cutler, passed away 3:11 am Sunday October 17, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. She was born December 9, 1942, in Albany, IN, the daughter of the late Thomas and Almeda Saunders. On November 4, 1961, she married Jim L. Miles, and he preceded her in death on September 12, 2017.
Jackie graduated high school and took on the role of homemaker. She cared for her husband and children very well. She enjoyed reading books, crocheting, and camping. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Jackie is survived by her children, Thomas Lee Miles, Timothy B. (Tammy) Miles, Jim L. Miles Jr., Cindy Michael, Brandy Horn; grandchildren, Dakotah Crume, Cheyenne (Christopher) Hunt, Catrina Ann Miles, Brandon Scott Michael, Dylan James Michael, Candy Miles; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Almeda Saunders; and husband, Jim L. Miles.
There are no funeral services scheduled at this time. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann Miles' family, please visit our floral store.