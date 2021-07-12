Jacqueline Suzzette Goodnight, 68 of Kokomo, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was born to the late Gayle and Marilyn (Jacoutot) Goodnight on June 11, 1953.
She retired from Chrysler after 30 years of service.
Surviving is daughter; Lucinda Mohler, granddaughter; Audrey Mohler, sisters; Marcia Maxwell, Kathy Rust, and Jody Coate, brothers; Mike Goodnight (Patty) and Gary Goodnight (Carol), and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 4pm to 8pm.