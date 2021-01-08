Jacqueline Cavazos

Jacqueline "Jackie" Cavazos, 74, of Kokomo, passed away on January 3, 2021 at 10:48pm at St. Vincent Kokomo. She was born to the late Byron and Mary McBride in Kokomo on November 25, 1946. Jackie married Adolph Cavazos on June 21, 1985 in Kokomo, and he survives.
Jackie worked as CNA for many years and enjoyed helping and caring for people. She was a good listener and loved to talk. She also enjoyed shopping, quilting, traveling, and playing games with her family. Jackie loved her family and was the glue that held the family together. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jackie was a beautiful, happy woman, who was kind and forgiving, and loved being generous to others.
Surviving is her loving husband of 35 years, Adolph; son, Butch (Geri) Wisehart; daughters, Lois (Marco) Castro and Missy Wisehart; stepson, Brent (Tiana) Cavazos; stepdaughters, Amanda Abney and Sara Cavazos; grandchildren, Jordan, Nicole, Marco Jr., Ashley, Donnie, Bo, Vanessa, Austin, Tyler, Ronnie, Sierra, Victoria, Elliana, Andrew, Elizabeth, Atia, Keenan, Amaira, and Alaya; great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Colton, Jaxon, name, name, and name; niece, Kim Snow; and nephew, Byron Brookshire.
Preceded in death are her parents; and stepson, David Cavazos; sister, Diana Brookshire; and nephew, Greg Snow.
There will be a memorial visitation for Jackie on Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of memorial service at 4:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Terry Russell will be officiating. Due to government mandate, no more than 25 people are allowed for gathering at one time. Facial masks are required and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. Burial at Kokomo Memorial Park will be at a later date.