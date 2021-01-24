Jacob "Jake" Andrew Branch, 45 of Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St Vincent Kokomo. He was born to the late Joseph Branch and Patty (Bitner) Branch on September 13, 1975 in Kokomo. He married Sara (Degler) Branch on January 24, 1998 in Bunker Hill. They have been married for almost 23 years. She survives him.
Jake graduated from Kokomo High School, class of 1994. He attended IUK for a couple years. Jake served our country in the National Guard from 2007 to 2012. He worked at St. Vincent Kokomo as a Phlebotomist for a few years. He was a Deacon and served as an Elder at Highland Park Church. He played several instruments in the band at the church for many years. Jake was a movie buff, enjoyed music, whether it be listening or playing it, he was athletic and ran in the Indianapolis Monumental marathon. He also earned a Black Belt in Karate.
Surviving him is his wife Sara, children Owen and Emma Branch, sisters Joan Branch, Kim Wooten, and Kathleen Smith, brothers James Branch and Joseph Branch Jr. and nephew Jesse Branch (Tamara) and several extended loving family members.
Services for Jacob will be held at Highland Park Church; 516 West Sycamore Street on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 12pm. with pastor Ed Vasicek officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 10am to noon.
Donations in Jake's memory may be directed to Highland Park Church.