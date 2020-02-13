Jacob F. “Jack” Dillon Jr., 61, Plainfield, Indiana, passed away at 2:00 am Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born August 30, 1958, in Kokomo, the son of the late Jacob F. Sr. & Barbara (Beatty) Dillon. On August 22, 1981, he married Jeannine Dillman, and she survives.
Jack was a 1976 graduate of Western High School. He was a retired security guard who loved to fish, watch basketball and football, especially Notre Dame and the Celtics. Jack loved his pets, especially his dog Layla. A lifelong Chrysler enthusiast, Jack will be remembered as a Mopar man.
Along with his wife Jeannine, Jack is survived by his mother-in-law, Ramona Dillman; brother-in-law, Eric Dillman; aunt, Mary Beatty, along with many cousins.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Lloyd Dillman; aunts and uncles, Beverly (Curt) Hopkins, and Kenny Beatty; and cousin, Cathy Harding.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastors Martha Cory and Lynn Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to We Care. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
