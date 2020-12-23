Jackie Ray Reynolds, born December 23, 1963, passed away on December 19, 2020. He was born to the late Jackie Ray Shipley and Elizabeth (Haworth) Shepard, in Kokomo. He married Tamara (Smith) Reynolds on June 13, 2002 in Kokomo.
He graduated from Kokomo High School. He worked for The Pottery, drove a semi for Covenant Transport, and Chrysler. Jack was a very dedicated and hard worker. He loved his family, fishing, and riding his Harley. His four legged kids were his pride and joy; Peanut, Sherman, and Ester. He loved them dearly.
Surviving Jackie is his wife; Tammy, daughters; Cara Lynn Douglas, Ashley Tweed, son; Ryan (Dani) Stevenson, grandchildren; Ah'Miracle Crawley, Mason Tweed, Hunter Tweed, and Chase Stevenson, brothers; Allen J. Reynolds, Jammie (Heather) Shipley, and Johnny (Amy) Shipley, sisters; Rick (Lisa) Turnpaugh, Monica Lemons, Erica Cartwright, Stewart (Kelly) Harris, and Darrell Thiesing (Tonya Burress), mother in law; Margaret Zimmerman, sister in law; Amy Heath, brother in law; Greg (Lisa) Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is his father in law; George Smith, brother in law; Dino Burress, and nephews; Eric Turnpaugh and River Garrett.
There will be no services at this time for Jackie. There will be a memorial at a later date.