Jackie Ray Kinsey

Jack was born on November 20, 1955, to George R. Kinsey and Patricia E. (Kincaid) Kinsey. He married Sharon (Sherry) K. Verbosky on August 31, 1984.

Jack retired as a toolmaker from Chrysler Transmission in 2007 after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Local UAW Union # 685. As a teenager, Jack worked at Owen's Gas Company and Fenn Lumber Company.

Jack graduated from Western High School in 1974. He attended IUK, IUPUI, and Ivy Tech.

Jack was the founding member of the band, "Strawtown Pike" which played locally in the late seventies and early eighties. Jack played bass guitar.

Jack and his wife played co-ed competitive volleyball for several years. They represented Local #685 in the Haynes-Apperson Festival. They were on Shenanigan's Pub team in sand volleyball for several years. They also played at Y-MAC.

Jack was a WWII historical buff. He enjoyed gardening and wood working. He and his wife did several home projects together.

Jack adored the three cats, Samantha, Brandon (Levi), and John Wesley (J.W.) he shared with his wife. He will now join his furry pets.

Jack is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 36 years; his brother, Jeff Kinsey (Vicky); nephew Robert Word (Kathy), Doniphan, MO; nephew Kevin Kinsey, Miami Beach, FL; niece Sarah Kinsey, Indianapolis, IN; and great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, George B and Marie Kinsey, grandmother Mabel Holt, half-sister Janet Myers, niece Jerri Qualls, and his in-laws, Jim T and Thelma Powell.

Services for immediate family will be on Thursday, February 25 at 2pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. A time of visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting friends to honor Jack's memory in the comfort and safety of their own home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and/or the Kokomo Humane Society.