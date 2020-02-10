Jackie Lee “Jack” Meador, 90, Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home. He was born November 29, 1929, in Kokomo, the son of the late Dewey & Hazel (Ridenour) Meador. On April 30, 1954, he married Mary Ellen Robey who preceded him in death on November 29, 2019.
Jack served with the United States Navy from 1949-1953. He retired from Delco Electronics in after 25 years of service as a machine operator. Jack previously worked for Sipe Theatre, Wood Theatre, Stellite, Knapp Shoe Store, Farmers Insurance, Montgomery Wards, Sears, and Banner Flower House. He was a member of the Stellite Bowling League and the Ramrod Bowling League. Jack was an avid fan of the Andy Griffith Show and In the Heat of the Night show. He liked to play board and card games with his friends and family and participated in several card clubs.
Jack is survived by his children, Vicki E. Ledbetter, Tim A. Meador, and Tom C. (Mary) Meador; grandchildren, Ryan D. Ledbetter, Courtney E. (Andrew) Jay, Andrew T. Meador, and Emily Meador (fiancé, Eric Ratcliffe); great-grandchildren, Audrey, Andrew, Sophia, Camron, and Alexis.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 65 years; and his siblings, Richard Meador, Mary Russell, and Norma Coleman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, with Doug Slack officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-6 pm Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
