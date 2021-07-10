Jack Richard Myers, 93, Kokomo, passed away peacefully at 8:45 am on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 9, 1928, in Kokomo, to Raymond Engler and Emma Belle (Stafford) Myers. On July 8, 1949, in Henderson, KY he married Phyllis Jean Harry.
He was a 1946 graduate of Elkhart High School and attended drafting school in Evansville. He served in the United States Navy in WWII and served on the USS Grand Canyon from 1945-1949 and the USS Pocono ACIG from 1951-1952. He worked for Stellite and retired after 21 ½ years of service. Jack was a 67 year member of the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church where he faithfully attended and served as a Deacon. He loved spending time with his family and good friends, fishing, sitting on the deck in the sunshine, and organizing and attending reunions for his Navy shipmates.
Jack is survived by his wife of 72 years, Phyllis Jean; children, James (Cristi) Myers, Jo Ann (Allen) Hall, John Richard Myers and Jay Robert (Gail) Myers; grandchildren, Jason, Brett, Mandi, April, Brian, Brad, Kevin, Greg and Stacy; great grandchildren, Jackson, Kennedy, Peter, James, Cooper, Daniel, Annie, Emmie, Jeter, Eliza, Maddie, Grady, Alexis, Clayton, Elise, Matthew, Braden, Logan, Kellen, Maren and Fletcher; great-great-grandchildren, Halle and Isak; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Engler and Emma Belle Myers; and great grandchild, Henry Jay Myers.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Monday, July 19, 2021, at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, with Pastor Joyce Harris and Pastor Jerry Van Auken officiating. Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 1-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
