Jack R. Masters

Rev. Jack Robert Masters, 88 of Tipton died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home. Born on December 18, 1931 in Sullivan, Indiana, Jack was the son of the late Rev. Jack S. and Lena (Ramsey) Masters.
He was a 1950 graduate of Bloomington High School in Bloomington, Indiana and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954 from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales where he attended on a basketball and tennis scholarship. In 1958 he graduated from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree. He received his Doctor of Ministry degree in 1982.
He was ordained by the Indianapolis Presbytery in 1958 and was a member of the Whitewater Presbytery. He retired in 1995 after a thirty seven year ministry in Williamsburg and Eaton, Ohio and Howesville, LaGrange, Fort Branch and Tipton, Indiana. Jack loved to play golf and tennis. He was a spectator of all sports, especially IU Basketball and Cleveland Browns football. Jack had previously served as the President of the Park Board in LaGrange County.
He married Lillian “Mickey” Zimmerman on December 18, 1955 in Brazil, Indiana. Jack was preceded in death by his oldest daughter Deb Masters Greenwood who had lived in Boca Raton, Florida. He is survived by his wife Lillian “Mickey” Masters, son Tim (Rhonda) Masters of Granger and daughter Chris Browder of Shelbyville. Jack is also survived by grandchildren Casey Browder, Austin (Amy) Masters and Kaitlin Masters.
Funeral services are being planned for later this spring and will be announced here when they are confirmed. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for the family.