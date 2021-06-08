Jack Mooney, 72, Kokomo, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at IU Health Tipton Hospital. He was born September 11, 1948, in Kokomo, to the late William E. and Marr L. (Carlile) Mooney.
He was a 1968 graduate of Kokomo High School and was a proud Navy Seabee during the Vietnam War. Jack worked for Cuneo Press and Continental Steel. He enjoyed fishing, growing tomatoes, going to family reunions and was a member of the VFW Post 1152. Jack loved to glaze ceramics with his sister.
He is survived by his two sisters; Ava and (Mike) Ogden and Joyce Mooney, brother in-law; Larry Randolph, along with several nieces and nephews that he thought how to fish.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; William and Mar Mooney, sister; Bonnie Randolph, brother; Raymond Mooney.
Friends may visit with the family from 11am to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Friday at Ellers Mortuary. Entombment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens with military honors.