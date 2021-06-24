Jack Leroy Johnson, 75, Burlington, passed away 9:55 am Monday June 21, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent – Kokomo. He was born October 10, 1945, at home in Howard County, the son of the late Harry and Sussanna (Kesler) Johnson. On May 29, 1965, he married Suzanne Richards in Burlington, and she survives.
Jack was a 1964 graduate of Carroll High School. He retired from Delco after serving 35 years as a pipefitter. He was described as hard-working man. Jack was a member of Faith Church of Christ in Burlington. He was also a member of Burlington Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Shriner’s.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his sons, Jerry (Julia) Johnson, Jeff (Melissa) Johnson, Jim (Kari) Johnson; grandchildren, Haleigh (Michael) Stipes, Chelsea (Devon) Shirlaw, Jarrad Johnson, Alexandria Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Kayleigh Cudworth, Kiara Barbarette, Jacob Bergman, Victoria Bagwell, Christian Bagwell; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Johnson, John Johnson, and Phillip Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Jerry Johnson.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 pm on Monday June 28, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington, IN 46915. Funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Monday at the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Rogers officiating, and Burlington Masonic Lodge conducting Masonic Rites. Burial will follow in South Union Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 East 91st Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
