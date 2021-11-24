Jack Lee Foster

Jackie Lee Foster, 87, was called to his loving eternal home on November 19, 2021 at 9:59 pm. Jack passed in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones. His trust in the Lord never wavered even in suffering and illness.

Jack was born on July 8, 1934 in Kokomo, Indiana to Jay L. and Dorothy P. Foster. Jack was highly involved with the Boy Scouts of America attaining various awards within the organization. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1952. Jack was the great-great grandson of David Foster, considered the founder of Kokomo. Jack remembered riding in a Howard County centennial parade in 1944 with Amanda Welsh, the last living daughter of David Foster.

Jack married the love of his life, Beverly M. Barnett on June 5, 1954. God blessed them with 67 years of marriage.

Jack worked at Public Service Indiana for 37 years starting out as a linesman and working his way up to Area Superintendent. After retiring from PSI, Jack worked for Amber Electric for 5 years in underground power installation.

Jack loved the Lord, his family, and his church. He was a man of God and was instrumental in the founding and building of Southview Assembly of God. Jack wasn't shy about sharing his faith with everyone.

Jack will be remembered for his story telling and humor. His "Fosterisms" included unique and memorable sayings and special nicknames for each family member. He loved to watch Westerns, he sang in a deep bass voice, he played the harmonica, and he loved his family deeply.

Jack was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He created an ideal country home and property for his family with a well-manicured lawn, beautiful pond, and large vegetable garden. Jack raised a variety of birds and animals throughout his lifetime. Raising sheep brought him much joy in his later years.

Jack and Bev have five children: Debbi (Terry) Thomson, Richard (Karen) Foster, Susan (Mark) Zody, Brenda (Paul) Schroeder, and David (Jennifer) Foster. Additionally, they have 13 grandchildren: Jackie Lewellyn, Becky Wright, Chad Foster, Amy Kanable, Tricia Harlow, Sarah Sherwood, Jacob Zody, Garrett Rudd, Gabe Rudd, Brad Schroeder, Bryan Schroeder, Rachel Corder, and Christopher Foster and 22 great grandchildren. Jack's parents and two brothers preceded him in death.

Visitation will take place at Southview Assembly of God, 955 E. 400 S., Kokomo, IN on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 10:00 am until the start of funeral services at 1:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Narrow Gate Horse Ranch. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.