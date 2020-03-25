Jack Frederick Chism and Juanita (Watson) Chism, who had a love that lasted 73 years, passed away within hours of each other. The high school sweethearts married November 15, 1947 in Kokomo, IN.
Juanita passed away Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 at Wibaux Co. Nursing Home in Wibaux, MT near her husband’s side. Juanita was 91 years old, born November 13, 1928 in Kokomo, IN. She was the daughter of Isaac and Lucy (Neilander) Watson who preceded her in death. Juanita attended Kokomo High School and worked at Haynes International, where she later retired. Juanita had two siblings, sister Jane (Harold) Adams and brother James (Naomi) Watson, all of whom are deceased.
Jack passed away early Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 just hours after the love of his life passed away. He was 90 years old, born May 5, 1929 in Kokomo, IN. He was the son of Arthur and Blanche (Donovan) Chism who preceded him in death. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1948 and then went on to work at Cuneo Press, where he later retired. Jack had five siblings, brothers Arthur (Dorothy) Chism, Walter Chism, and Lester Chism, and two sisters Rosemary (Doyle) Reed and Norma (Everett) Cuttingham, all of whom are deceased.
After they both retired in Kokomo, IN, they decided to move cross-country to Wibaux, MT in 1999. They raised their family in Indiana and decided to make the move following their son, Jay, and daughter, Jackie.
Their surviving children are two daughters, Joset (Dennis) Rush of Logansport, IN, Jackie Quinn of Wibaux, MT, and a son, Jay Chism of Wibaux, MT.
They have seven grandchildren; Ed (Carlena) Quinn of Glendive, MT, Jeff Mckee of Kokomo, IN, Tarei St. Clair of Kokomo, IN, Stacy (Ryan) Engel of Peru, IN, Brandon (Leatha) Chism of Dickinson, ND, Rachel (Josh) Wentz of Glendive, MT and then Chrissy (Kentley) Holley, both of whom are deceased.
They have 14 great-grandchildren; Carson Quinn, Adelaide Quinn, Jayden Holley, Avery Holley, Baylee Holley, Brady St. Clair, Mady St. Clair, Braxtyn Maroney, Nixon Engel, Benjamin Engel, Caden Chism, Riley Chism, Bentley Wentz, and Hailey Wentz.
They both enjoyed working out in the yard and gardening, watching basketball, old western movies and Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, doing puzzles, and spending time with family. They attended Morning Star House of the Lord (Kokomo, IN) and Mt. Zion Free Methodist Church (Kokomo, IN).
They were preceded in death by their son in law, Gary Quinn, granddaughter, Chrissy Holley and her husband Kentley Holley, and grandson Isaac Chism.