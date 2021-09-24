Jack Earl Roe, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 1:10 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born November 30, 1939, in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, to the late Roy & Satra Louise (Lynch) Roe. On October 18, 1958, in Sharps Chapel, he married Anna Lee Maples who preceded him in death on March 4, 2004.
Jack was a 1956 graduate of Horace Maynard High School in Maynardville, Tennessee. He served with the United States Army. Jack retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. He enjoyed Street Rods, working on old cars and listening to Bluegrass music.
Jack is survived by his children, Terry (Gina) Roe, Penny Shock and Wayne (Lisa) Roe; grandchildren, Jonathan Michael Shock, Aaron (Jada) Roe, Jeremy Shock, Kyle Roe, Kent (Jackie)Kolanko, Megan (Joey) Fellows and Nicole Stachelski; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Levi, Haley, Bella, Anna Lee, Sean, James and Jason; brother, Roger “Ken” (Kay) Roe; and sister, Brenda (Jim) Fishburn.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna; brothers, Fred and Bob Roe; and granddaughter, Lauren Faith Roe.
A funeral service will be held at Noon, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Bruce Mughmaw officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family form 10:00 am until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.