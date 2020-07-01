Jack E. Milner, Jr., 83, Kokomo, passed away at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. He was born January 10, 1937, in Kokomo, to Jack E. and Marion (Peelle) Milner, Sr. On January 20, 1958, he married Mildred “Millie” G. Morgan, in Cassville, and she survives.
Jack graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954. He worked as a banker for a combined total of 45 years at Union Bank & Trust Company, National City Bank and First Merchants Bank, in Kokomo, and First Independence Bank, in Ft. Myers and Sanibel, Florida. He had been a member of the Board of Directors at Union Bank. He graduated from the IUK School of Banking and the University of Wisconsin School of Banking.
Jack was a member of the Rotary Club, in Kokomo and Sanibel, Florida, and served as president for two years in Sanibel, member of the Elks in Kokomo and served as treasurer for ten years, member of the Boy Scouts of America, member and co-founder of the Howard County Home Builders Association, original member and officer of Green Acres Golf Course, co-founder and officer of the Kokomo Swim Club, member of the Kokomo Country Club, 50-year member of the Bass Lake Indiana Property Owner’s Association, member of the Indiana and Florida Banker’s Associations, and served on the Kokomo Board of Realtors and as Howard County Councilman At Large.
Jack was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing. He wintered in Panama City Beach, FL after retirement. He also was able to make a special trip to Alaska with his son, Jim.
In addition to his wife, Millie Milner, he is survived by his son, James “Jim” E. (Judy) Milner, Ft. Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Jacquelyn (CJ) Sutton, Ft. Myers, Florida, Justin Hamelman, Cape Coral, Florida, and Tamra Hamelman, Los Angeles, California; great-grandchildren, Kassandra (Nick) Downing, Greenwood, and Kody Boles, Madison; great-great-grandchildren, Carter Downing and Chloe Downing, Greenwood; sisters, Shirley (Chuck) Yarrington, Greentown, and Judy Prainito, Levittown, New York; sister-in-law, Phyllis Green, Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John A. Milner; daughter, Janice G. Milner; and sister, Rose Milner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Dave Stout officiating. Friends may also view the service via a webcast by clicking the link which will be available at 11 a.m. on Friday at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Masks will be required to be worn by anyone attending the visitation or funeral. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
