Jack E Bennett

Jackie (Jack) Eugene Bennett, 97, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1923 in Kokomo, Indiana to Floyd and Bertha (Jones) Bennett. On April 14, 1946, in Kokomo, IN, he married the love of his life, Dixie Wanda Woolary, who survives.
He worked for Cuneo Press as Quality Control Supervisor for 29 years until Cuneo closed in 1979. He then worked for Wackenhut as a security guard from 1979 to 1989 at Haynes International.
Among his many accomplishments, besides being the most amazing Husband and Dad, was being President of East Side Little League for two years in the 70’s, where he coached his son's team. He was also President of the Kokomo Art Association from 1982 to 1984.
He enjoyed painting, guided by his wife Dixie, a well-known artist. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. He was always available whenever asked for help or guidance, but raised his children to be independent. He had many stories of his life growing up with his six brothers and sisters in a large, close-knit family. He loved attending Temple Baptist Church with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Dixie; his children, Vicky Shrader (Buddy), Vivian Bennett, Valery Marcum (Mike); sister, Marilyn Garber; grandchildren, Joseph Benge (Tammy), Michelle Doak, Christopher Benge (Jamie), Rebecca Shrader Johnson (Jay Taflinger), Nicole Shrader, Stephanie Shrader Johnson, Isaiah Shrader (Carrie), Jason Shepard (Trisha), Nicholas Shepard, Tausha Hayashida (Donnie Carey), James Burke, Jackie Burke, and William Bennett. He has 29 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great- grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Susie Wisher, Norma Hagen, and Rosemary Winslow; his son, Vincent Bennett; and grandsons, Christopher Salinas and Gage Benge.
Services for Jack will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel, with Pastor Jim Willoughby officiating. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm prior to the funeral. Jack will be laid to rest at Kokomo Memorial Park.