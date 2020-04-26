Jack Clifford Aaron, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born on July 5, 1926, in Kokomo, Indiana, the son of Harry A. and Harriett L. (Hankins) Aaron. On Nov. 15, 1946, in Kokomo, he and Helen (Jones) Aaron were married by Rev. Edward L. Smithers. Jack and his wife were married nearly 73 years before her passing in 2019.
Jack attended Clay Township schools in Miami County. He served in the United States Army during World War II from 1944 to 1946 in Okinawa, Japan. He retired from Cabot Corporation in 1983 after 37 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked at Acra-Line Products, Inc., in Tipton, Indiana, for 10 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge, and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
In his early years, Jack played rhythm guitar for the Wabash Valley Ramblers along with his siblings. Jack enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing, and playing cards with friends and family. He and his wife were outstanding bakers who treasured annual Christmas traditions and was famous for his peanut brittle. Jack traveled all over the United States with his wife and friends. Jack was a man of integrity and had a great love for his family, of whom, he held in highest esteem.
Jack is survived by his son, Michael D. Aaron (Bridget), Kokomo; along with his grandchildren, Rev. Father Sean Aaron, Seth Aaron (Jill), Adam Aaron, and Rev. Father Derek Aaron; 4 great-grandchildren, Simon Aaron, Declan Aaron, Alexander Aaron, and Elin Aaron; sister, Janet (Bill) Timberman, Kokomo, and brother, Ron Aaron, Bunker Hill and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen, siblings, Betty Runk, Robert Aaron, Paul Aaron, and Judy Hahn.
A private burial will be held with the immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School or Monastery of the Poor Clares. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
