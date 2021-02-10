Jack C. Blinn, 92, of Walton, passed away at 1:24 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo. He was born March 3, 1928 in Sedalia, Indiana to Paul G. and Hazel (Chittick) Blinn. He married Madonna Lou Layman on May 16, 1951. She preceded him in death on January 20, 1990. He later married Rosie Johnson on June 2, 1995 and she survives.
Jack retired from Indiana Bell in 1991 with over 42yrs service. He was a member of the American Legion Post #418 in Walton, the Pioneer Club and the Walton Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed wintering in Florida for over 20 years. Jack served is country in the United States Navy.
Surviving family include his wife, Rosie Blinn of Kokomo; his children, Rhonda (Steve) Weaver and Brent (Rhonda) Blinn, both of Galveston; and Pamela Jane Blinn of Logansport. Surviving grandchildren include, Shane (Deanna) McRae, Shawn (Kelly) McRae, Jaimie (Jason) Moore, Kari (Pete) May, Kristen Blinn, Brandon Blinn and Kayla (Mike) Winger. Jack had 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He is also survived by stepsons, Terry (Sandra) Johnson, Randall Johnson, Max (Sharon) Johnson and Jack (Amy) Johnson, all of Kokomo. Step-grandchildren include, Max (Sonia) Allen Johnson II, Heather (Ben) Moore, Ashley (Jason) Powers, Christina Johnson, Dustina Johnson, Bethany Johnson, Tabitha (Nick) Hammer, Kindra (Erny) Smith, Karri (David) Helene, Shane (Autumn) Douglas, David (Heather) Douglas, Pat (Kayla) Diaz, Jonathan (Ashley) Dickerson, Russell (Joan) Dickerson and Aaron Hayes. Jack had 41 step great grandchildren and 4 step great great grandchildren.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Madonna Lou Blinn, sister, Marilyn Winters, nephew Mark Winters, and two grandchildren, Cory and Terenna Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Private family services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Marc Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Legion Post #418 in Walton, Indiana. Face masks and social distancing are required during visitation and the funeral Thursday at the funeral home. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
