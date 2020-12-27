Jack Bernard Mognett, 84, went to be with the Lord at 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born July 22, 1936, to Kenneth and Dorothy Mognett, in Kokomo.
Jack attended Kokomo High School and graduated with the class of 1954. He worked and retired from General Motors after 30 years. His interests were playing basketball in his younger years then playing golf and hanging out with his many buddies. He was known as the Forest Park legend.
He was very active and a member of In His Image Church. His passion from early childhood and God given talent was singing, especially singing gospel songs. Over the years, he sang with The Kingsmen from Morning Star Church, and later The Kings Quartet with Sharon (Martin) Lee, Dyrl Martin and Colette Hoover. He ministered to many through his special gospel songs.
Survivors include a son, Kent Bernard (Mognett) Horsman, Kokomo; sisters, Dixie (Mognett) Jordan, Kokomo, and Marla Swisher, Kokomo; his longtime special friend and fiancée, Sheila Grant, Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews.
Christmas was Jack’s most special time of year and now he is home for Christmas, whole and singing with the heavenly choir. Merry Christmas Jack. We love you. You will be remembered and missed by your family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to In His Image Church or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
