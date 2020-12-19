Jack B. Dyche, 88, Kokomo, passed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born August 12, 1932 in Tazwell, Tennessee. He was the son of the late James & Anna Sue (Barnes) Dyche.
Jack served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1953, earning the rank of Corporal. He worked as a brick mason at Continental Steel for more than 20 years before beginning his own business, Jack Dyche Masonry. He was active in the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, the Forty & Eight and the Eagles lodge.
Jack is survived by his children, Victoria Wheeler, Nyona Young, Cheryl Rodhe, Sam (Shelly) Dyche; grandchildren, Alice Small, John Everhart, Jacob Everhart, Holli Wheeler, Dixie Miller, Michael Young, Kalib (Lauren) Dyche, Caitlin Dyche, Aissa Hendrix, Ryan Hendrix, Allen (Ashley) McQueary; as well as several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
A memorial service and time of sharing for Jack will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, with his son, Sam officiating. Military honors will be provided by the US Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
