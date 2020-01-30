J. Everett “Jake” Leach, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. He was born April 10, 1926, in Kokomo, to Everett Artis and Mabel (Bache) Leach. On February 28, 1946, he married Esther Foutch, and she preceded him in death. On January 3, 1998, he married Colleen Palmer, who survives.
Jake joined the United States Navy during WWII and was involved in many conflicts. He retired from Continental Steel after 39 years of service as superintendent of mechanical maintenance. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, the VFW, the American Legion, and the Eagles and was a past member of the Elks and the Moose.
In addition to his wife, Colleen Palmer Leach, he is survived by his step-daughters, Sheri Bruhn, Linda Jackson and Jill Pence; step-son, Bruce Palmer; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Esther Leach; daughter, Sheila Ann Leach; son, Roger Leach; sisters, Betty Fivecoate and Louise Thomas; brothers, Bill, Bob, Don and Jerry Leach; and two step-grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Ave., Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Sherwood officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Private entombment will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Contributions may be made in Jake’s memory to Fairview Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, in Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
