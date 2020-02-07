J. Denise Thompson, 61, of Kokomo, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born September 28, 1958, in Harrison, AK. On October 16, 1982, she married Brian Thompson, and he survives.
Denise worked for Syndicate Sales, was a manager of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #78, and was a paper carrier for the Kokomo Tribune, but is most importantly remembered as a fiercely devoted wife and mother. She was a mother of four, Richard, Barbara, Jamie and Jeremiah, and grandmother of one, Bailey. Her family paid tribute to her by saying "She was endlessly generous in all things." She was an organ donor and in passing donated her corneas. She was an avid fan of Jeopardy, Trivial Pursuit, various card games, Harry Potter, and all things chocolate.
In addition to her husband of 37 years, she is survived by her children, Richard Thompson, Barbara (Jerry) Finton, and Jeremiah (Shannon Layton) Thompson; granddaughter, Bailey Zook; brother, Scott Copp; and mother-in-law, Billie Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jamie; her father, Dave; mother, Jean; sister-in-law, Stephanie; and father-in-law, Doyle.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Robert Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause she held dear. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
