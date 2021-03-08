Iva Rebecca Cobb

Iva Rebecca "Bubbles" Cobb, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 8, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. Known as Becky, she was born on July 25, 1935 in Doniphan, Arkansas to the late Benjamin and Rosa (McKenzie) Watkins. After graduating high school in 1953, she met the love of her life, Donald Cobb, and they were married in 1955.
Becky loved to shop. Whether it was at the malls or the square in downtown Kokomo, she could spend hours shopping for the ones she loved. She would shop anybody under the table, especially her granddaughters. She had a heart of gold and got so much enjoyment out of spending time with her family. In her younger years, her and Don would square dance every weekend. She also played in a Euchre club with her friends for over fifty years.
Becky is survived by her husband, Don; her children, Mike Cobb (Kimberly), and Mark Cobb (Nancy); grandchildren, Melissa Richmond (Brent), Tracey Ahnert (Jerremy), Michala Cobb, and Brody Cobb; great grandchildren, James, Jacob, Jacey, and Jansen Richmond; Macklen Beekman; Isaac, Jarron, and Kylynn Wisemiller; and Legend 'Leo' Sharp; and Anthony and Sean Townsend.
Becky is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Joelle Townsend.
Services for Becky will be held on Thursday, March 11 at 11am at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, March 10, from 3-6pm, and on Thursday from 10-11am, also at the mortuary. Becky will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden.