Iva B. Simpson, 92 of Windfall died at 8:33 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown. Iva was born on February 16, 1929 in Monticello, Kentucky. Her parents were John Roe Marcum & Carrie (Brumley) Marcum. She was married to Lester “Red” Simpson and he preceded her in death on September 15, 1995.
Iva retired from Delco Electronics in Kokomo. She enjoyed “picking the banjo” and also listening to Bluegrass music. Iva also liked to sew and cook and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Iva is survived by one son, Steve Marcum, Windfall; two grandsons, Justin Marcum and wife Kelly, and Westin Marcum; two great-grandsons, Damon and Jackson Marcum. She is also survived by one brother and two sisters, Don Marcum, Windfall, Barbara Ward, Tipton and Betty Marcum, Monticello, Kentucky. Iva was preceded in death by several siblings including Golda DeRossett.
Iva’s funeral will be at 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 4 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor John Ankrom presiding. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Windfall. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00-12:00.
The funeral will be live streamed and taped for viewing later on Iva’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.