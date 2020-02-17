Isabelle Irene Hayes went home to be with her Lord on February 13, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1926 to John and Nancy (Thompson) Worden in Shanghai Indiana. On December 31, 1960 she married William Robert Hayes Sr. who preceded her in death on December 16, 1998. Isabelle left school early to help her parents and she worked during World War II. Through the years she worked at Cuneo Press, The Pottery, McLellan Dept Store, and Delco Electronics. She and her husband successfully raised a large combined family of 10 children-yours, mine and ours. The Hayes residence was the site for many family get togethers, great meals and euchre tournaments. Isabelle was a great cook and no one could match her chicken and noodles made from scratch (the family has tried). She also liked to travel and along with her husband explored most of the United States. She enjoyed reading and mastered the IPAD in her late 80’s. Isabelle was a prior member of New Life Assembly of God and recently attended Abundant Life Church. Isabelle loved her family deeply and lived to see four generations. She is survived by her children-Sherry Hayes, Kevin (Jennifer) Hayes, Patricia (Linwood) Sprouse and Theresa (Kerry) Name, daughter-in-laws: Susan Pierce, Lynn (Steve) Workman, Penny Hayes, Debbie Hayes and Stephanie Haynes. Grandchildren-Michelle (Brad) Glosser, James Pierce, Carol Powell, Kelly (Jim) Wood, Ashley (Jeremy) Vanbriggle, Roger (Tammy) Sprouse, Danny (Jessica) Sprouse, Kim Sprouse, Rachel White, Jeremy (Kyla) Sprouse, Sean (Jane) Hayes, Jennifer (Jeff Gibson) Stacy, Angie (David) Brookings, Katelyn Hayes, Robert Hayes, Joseph Hayes, Nicole (Lewis Ernst) Hayes, Matt Cobb, Kate Cobb, Misty Corey, Mickey Name, Kerry (Idalgisa) Name Jr, Crystal Miller, Curtis (Billie) Hayes, Anthony (Kathleen) Hayes, and Heather Hayes. Great Grand-children-Lindsey Pierce, Logan Sarber, Trevor Sprouse, Karly (Tyler) Lucas, Dominique Sprouse, Rebekah Sprouse, Daxton Sprouse, Harrison Sprouse, Brandon(Cassie) Powell, Meghan (Justin) Swiercek, Cory Powell, Kristin Powell, Levi White, Grace White, Macaiah White, Allyson White, Jayden White, Aiden Buck, Jesse Pierce, Mason Pierce, John (Shakti) Scircle, Jessica (Andrew) Fenwick, Rebecca Wood, Hannah Hayes, Jeremiah Corey, Jacob Corey, Brandon Corey, Hadassah Harris-Otten, Brandi Lawson, Cody Stacy, Matthew Stacy, Dustin (Jerryka) Cox, Breanne Cox, Blythe Bridgman, JayCi Hayes, Coy Hayes, Kaylin Hayes, Zachariah Hayes, Idalgisa Polapco, Jose Hernandez, Kevin Hernandez, Juan Jimenez, and Tylon Mitchell. Great-great Grand-children-Kaya Holmes, Noah Powell, Annabelle Powell, Luke Powell, Tyler Powell, Andrew Swiercek, Nicholas Swiercek, Brayden Lawson, Kendall Scircle, Keene Scircle, Eve Fenwick, Ember Cox, Leia Marie Harris, Abe Harris and Baby Girl Lucas on the way. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sons- Kent Pierce, Randall Hayes, David Hayes, Mitchell Pierce, James Hayes and William Robert Hayes, Jr., Granddaughter-Marianne Hayes, Great-granddaughter Abigail Hayes, sisters-Minerva (Lucille) Worden, Zelma Langley, Evelyn Alexander, Gertrude Lamm, Minnie Meiring, Mary Bailey, Leora Butcher, and brother Clarence Worden. There will be a visitation for Isabelle held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20th from 4-8 pm, and another visitation at the funeral home on Friday, February 21st from 10-11 am, followed immediately by a funeral service. Isabelle will then be laid to rest at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Isabelle I. Hayes Advised Fund at the Community Foundation of Howard County, 215 W. Sycamore, Kokomo, IN 46901.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Region lawmaker persuades governor to view Lake Michigan shoreline damage
- One early projection forecasts drop-off for Mizzou football
- Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame inducts six
- HG Ventures Leads $1.35 Million Investment in Wildnote
- Matter's SEC Heat Check: Mizzou making February headway
- Northwestern’s Tayson Parker surpasses Jimmy Rayl in career points
- Ashley Roberts told Johnny Depp weird fact about her nose when they met
- Sir Elton John plans to complete tour
- The Who to headline Teenage Cancer Trust gig
- Police: Investigators uncover video of others being held captive
Most Popular
Articles
- Russiaville Man Faces Rape Charge
- A life hit out of the park
- Popular noodles served at the fair now available year-round
- Community mourns loss: Well-known public servant, businessman, philanthropist Jeff Stout dies at 55
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 12
- Kokomo man faces six felony charges related to home improvement fraud
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 13
- Second Amendment status unlikely to create lasting affect locally
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 11
- Community First Bank announces opening of Noblesville Branch
Images
Videos
Collections
- Walkers brave the cold to raise funds for rescue mission
- Chocolate Celebration draws crowd
- February Coupons 2020
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats stay perfect with Hillenbrand Invitational win over Long Beach State
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats open 2020 season with 12-7 win over Albany at Hi Corbett Field
- Class 3A wrestling sectionals
- Weekend wrestling tournaments
- Viva Las Vista a success
Amie Harwick, a Hollywood sex therapist and ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey, was killed over the weekend, Los Angeles police said. An ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, has been arrested as a suspect in her death, police said.
A 6-year-old girl is recovering from minor injuries after a suspected mountain lion attacked her at a California park. Wildlife officials are now searching for the animal.
CNN's Dana Bash and panelists discuss Michael Bloomberg's recent digital ad featuring aggressive and derogatory tweets, memes and videos purportedly posted by Bernie Sanders' online supporters.
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of the Heritage Group, today announced a $1.35 million seed round investment in Wildnote, an environmental compliance management solution. HG Ventures invested alongside Entrada Ventures, a Santa Barbara-based venture capital fund. Wildnote is a graduate of the inaugural 2019 cohort of The Heritage Group Accelerator Powered by Techstars®, a thirteen-week program for mentoring and developing early-stage companies in "legacy industries" such as advanced materials, infrastructure, and environmental services.
Indiana Wesleyan commit Tayson Parker surpassed legendary Jimmy Rayl (Kokomo) for total career points in Howard County against Blackford last Tuesday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Russiaville Man Faces Rape Charge
- A life hit out of the park
- Popular noodles served at the fair now available year-round
- Community mourns loss: Well-known public servant, businessman, philanthropist Jeff Stout dies at 55
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 12
- Kokomo man faces six felony charges related to home improvement fraud
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 13
- Second Amendment status unlikely to create lasting affect locally
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 11
- Community First Bank announces opening of Noblesville Branch
Images
Videos
Collections
- Walkers brave the cold to raise funds for rescue mission
- Chocolate Celebration draws crowd
- February Coupons 2020
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats stay perfect with Hillenbrand Invitational win over Long Beach State
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats open 2020 season with 12-7 win over Albany at Hi Corbett Field
- Class 3A wrestling sectionals
- Weekend wrestling tournaments
- Viva Las Vista a success
Ashley Roberts was so nervous about meeting Johnny Depp that she blurted out a weird fact about her nose when she met him.
Sir Elton John has no plans to cancel his 'Farewell' tour even though he has walking pneumonia.
The Who have been announced as the headliner at the Teenage Cancer Trust 20th anniversary gig on March 28.
More arrests were made in relation to the Feb. 3 shooting death of a Kokomo woman and the discovery of a man who had been confined to a bathtub for 11 days.
Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder said he has decided to enact the option of assessing a $50 penalty against taxpayers who fail to show up to the hearings they have requested before the Porter County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
Five legendary former Montana State athletes and a pair of men’s basketball squads that thrilled Bobcat fans are set for induction in the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.
Three former University of Wisconsin football players continued their careers in the relaunched XFL this weekend with solid results.
One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position: