Isabelle Irene Hayes

Isabelle Irene Hayes went home to be with her Lord on February 13, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1926 to John and Nancy (Thompson) Worden in Shanghai Indiana. On December 31, 1960 she married William Robert Hayes Sr. who preceded her in death on December 16, 1998. Isabelle left school early to help her parents and she worked during World War II. Through the years she worked at Cuneo Press, The Pottery, McLellan Dept Store, and Delco Electronics. She and her husband successfully raised a large combined family of 10 children-yours, mine and ours. The Hayes residence was the site for many family get togethers, great meals and euchre tournaments. Isabelle was a great cook and no one could match her chicken and noodles made from scratch (the family has tried). She also liked to travel and along with her husband explored most of the United States. She enjoyed reading and mastered the IPAD in her late 80’s. Isabelle was a prior member of New Life Assembly of God and recently attended Abundant Life Church. Isabelle loved her family deeply and lived to see four generations. She is survived by her children-Sherry Hayes, Kevin (Jennifer) Hayes, Patricia (Linwood) Sprouse and Theresa (Kerry) Name, daughter-in-laws: Susan Pierce, Lynn (Steve) Workman, Penny Hayes, Debbie Hayes and Stephanie Haynes. Grandchildren-Michelle (Brad) Glosser, James Pierce, Carol Powell, Kelly (Jim) Wood, Ashley (Jeremy) Vanbriggle, Roger (Tammy) Sprouse, Danny (Jessica) Sprouse, Kim Sprouse, Rachel White, Jeremy (Kyla) Sprouse, Sean (Jane) Hayes, Jennifer (Jeff Gibson) Stacy, Angie (David) Brookings, Katelyn Hayes, Robert Hayes, Joseph Hayes, Nicole (Lewis Ernst) Hayes, Matt Cobb, Kate Cobb, Misty Corey, Mickey Name, Kerry (Idalgisa) Name Jr, Crystal Miller, Curtis (Billie) Hayes, Anthony (Kathleen) Hayes, and Heather Hayes. Great Grand-children-Lindsey Pierce, Logan Sarber, Trevor Sprouse, Karly (Tyler) Lucas, Dominique Sprouse, Rebekah Sprouse, Daxton Sprouse, Harrison Sprouse, Brandon(Cassie) Powell, Meghan (Justin) Swiercek, Cory Powell, Kristin Powell, Levi White, Grace White, Macaiah White, Allyson White, Jayden White, Aiden Buck, Jesse Pierce, Mason Pierce, John (Shakti) Scircle, Jessica (Andrew) Fenwick, Rebecca Wood, Hannah Hayes, Jeremiah Corey, Jacob Corey, Brandon Corey, Hadassah Harris-Otten, Brandi Lawson, Cody Stacy, Matthew Stacy, Dustin (Jerryka) Cox, Breanne Cox, Blythe Bridgman, JayCi Hayes, Coy Hayes, Kaylin Hayes, Zachariah Hayes, Idalgisa Polapco, Jose Hernandez, Kevin Hernandez, Juan Jimenez, and Tylon Mitchell. Great-great Grand-children-Kaya Holmes, Noah Powell, Annabelle Powell, Luke Powell, Tyler Powell, Andrew Swiercek, Nicholas Swiercek, Brayden Lawson, Kendall Scircle, Keene Scircle, Eve Fenwick, Ember Cox, Leia Marie Harris, Abe Harris and Baby Girl Lucas on the way. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sons- Kent Pierce, Randall Hayes, David Hayes, Mitchell Pierce, James Hayes and William Robert Hayes, Jr., Granddaughter-Marianne Hayes, Great-granddaughter Abigail Hayes, sisters-Minerva (Lucille) Worden, Zelma Langley, Evelyn Alexander, Gertrude Lamm, Minnie Meiring, Mary Bailey, Leora Butcher, and brother Clarence Worden. There will be a visitation for Isabelle held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20th from 4-8 pm, and another visitation at the funeral home on Friday, February 21st from 10-11 am, followed immediately by a funeral service. Isabelle will then be laid to rest at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Isabelle I. Hayes Advised Fund at the Community Foundation of Howard County, 215 W. Sycamore, Kokomo, IN 46901.

