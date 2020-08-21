Irma Ruth Barnett, 87, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1933, to the late Rev. Claude Ray and Lavine Grace Lenoir (Russell) Barnett, and raised by Olive (Cooper) Barnett. She married in 1951 and had children with Donald "Max" Hinkle, Sr.
She was a woman who loved her family, always talking about her boys. You could always find her playing Bingo, listening to church music, and sending out her Christmas fudge.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Wanda May Robertson; and her son, David Merrill Hinkle Sr.
Irma is survived by her sons, Donald Max Hinkle Jr. (Vicki), Glenn Ray Hinkle Sr., and Gary Allen Hinkle (Linda); her daughter, Deritha McKee (Dennis); 14 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and 28 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services for Irma will be at 11am on Tuesday, August 25 at Albright Cemetery. Pastor Charlie Riley of Abundant Life Church will officiate.
The family would like to thank Century Villa for their years of care and support to Irma, especially during these last few months.
Flowers are welcomed to be delivered to the mortuary at 3400 S Webster St, Kokomo, IN.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com