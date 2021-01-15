Irma Lou (Durbin) Lemons

Irma Lou Lemons passed away January 10, 2021. She was born October 31, 1934. Her parents were Clifford and Esther Durbin who preceded her in death. In passing, Irma reunites with her beloved husband, Jack, of 41 years, her son, Clifford, and her grandson, Jeff.
Irma loved deeply and her family was the most important thing in her life. She loved glitz and glamour and was often told she looked like Elizabeth Taylor. She was a strong woman of faith and always had a smile on her face. May we all look to the stars in the sky, for perhaps they are openings for her love to shine down, letting us know she is happy.
She has three surviving daughters Debbie (Jack) Stiffler, Teresa (Rick) Bogan, Jackie Chavez; a daughter-in-law Kay Lemons; two brothers George (Becky) Durbin and Larry (Patty) Durbin; eight grandchildren, Leann (Tim) Winton, Amanda (Chris) Ables, Brittany (Chris) Crabtree, Brooke (Jesse) Garcia, Elaine (Todd) Ranson, Eric Bogan, Michael (Melanie) Chavez, and Anthony Chavez and twelve great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, parents, son and grandson; Irma is preceded in death by her sisters, Lila (Al) Bontrager, Leona (Stan) Osbon, and brother, Lonnie (Vi) Durbin.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Irma's family, please visit our floral store.