Iris Wanita (Linson) Taylor Harrell

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, the company reported revenue of $593.6 million as compared with revenue of $701.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 15%. For the third quarter of 2020, the company reported net income from continuing operations of $47.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, as compared with net income from continuing operations of $34.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased 8% to $139.2 million, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $129.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share increased 29% to $0.45 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared with operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.35 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.