Iris Wanita (Linson) Taylor Harrell

Iris Wanita Taylor Harrell, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 1:44 pm Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born August 30, 1929, in Clinton County, the daughter of the late Raymond & Lucile (Cox) Linson. On January 17, 1948, she married John Frederick “Fred” Taylor who preceded her in death on January 15, 1984. She then married Dave Harrell on February 14, 1987, who also preceded her in death on July 20, 2008.
Iris was a graduate of Prairie High School. She retired in 1985 from General Motors/Delco after 30 years of service, and was a member of UAW Local #292. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and the Eagles Lodge # 1771 at Alexandria. She loved playing Bingo on Sunday’s and Monday’s.
Iris is survived by her children, Carolyn “Sue” (Charles) Williams, John (Dorena) Taylor, Diana (Bill) Morgan, and Gregory (Frieda) Taylor; grandchildren, Max (Kimberly) Bowley, Christy (Rodney) Lawson, Fred Taylor (Kerrie Cagle), Greg (Melissa) Taylor, Matthew Morgan (Sandi Blake), Theresa Taylor, Gary (Trina) Taylor and Shannon Green; great-grandchildren, Leslie Bowley, Nathan Bowley, Nicholas Bowley, Joy Bowley, Ashlee Sharp, Joshua Bowley, Keeley Taylor, Josh Randolph, Emily Morgan, Mason Morgan, Logun (Stephanie) Taylor, Austin Taylor, Katie Taylor, Taylor Kennedy, Sebastian Green and Joey Green; great-great-grandchildren, Kaelynne Sharp, Kamdyn Rayn and Kaesyn Rayn; siblings, Marlin “Bud” Linson and Joan Lamm; and sister-in-law, Linda Linson, along with several nieces and nephews.
Iris was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brothers, Richard Linson and James Linson; and brother-in-law, Don Lamm.
Funeral service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Sexton officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-12 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Iris’ memory to Calvary Baptist Church or the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com
