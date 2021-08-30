Irene P. DeLong, 96, Kokomo, died at 9 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Kokomo Healthcare Center. She was born March 16, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Dewey and Clara Christina (Mayer) Prettman. On May 17, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, she married John F. DeLong, who preceded her in death August 16, 2017.
Irene graduated from high school in 1943. She was most proud to be a homemaker, having lived in her house to age 93. Her memberships included Main Street United Methodist Church for over 60 years, the Kokomo Country Club, the Dig & Hoe Garden Club and the Home Demonstration Club. She loved the game of golf and had participated in many tournaments. In 1986, she scored her first and only hole in one at the Kokomo Country Club. She spent countless hours playing Bridge. Other interests included sewing and oil painting. After her husband’s retirement, they enjoyed spending winters in Florida and traveled the world for over twenty years.
Survivors include two sons, David J. DeLong and his wife, Chris, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Marvin F. DeLong, Kokomo; three grandchildren, Justin DeLong, West Palm Beach, Florida, Scott DeLong and his wife, Michelle, and Ashley Mast and her husband, Kevin, all of Jupiter, Florida; and three great-grandsons, Elijah, Sef and Mays.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Greenlawn Cemetery, in Greentown, with Pastor Oscar Ramos officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, IN, 46901, or the Community Foundation of Howard County for their scholarship fund, 215 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, IN, 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, in Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.