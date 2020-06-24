Ione R. Povish Jacques Fernung

Ione was born in Alpena, Michigan, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Povish, on February 2, 1931 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 10, 2020 at home. Ione lived a full life growing up in Alpena and attending Alpena High School where she was the valedictorian of her class. She married Jerome Jacques in 1953 and they had 3 children: Jeanmarie Ferenc (husband Jim), Lisa Henderson (husband Max) and her son Thomas Jacques. She later married Andrew Fernung, who was the love of her life, until he passed away in 1976. She loved being a member of the Fernung family and truly enjoyed her times with them. They loved to go to horse races all over to watch Andy’s horses compete and liked to camp and play cards. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren: Janelle Ferenc Campbell (husband Nick), Jessica Ferenc Jeffs, Adam Henderson, Elliot Henderson (wife Ashley), Lauren Henderson, Chantel Jacques Bordeniuk and Justin Jacques. Those 7 grandchildren blessed her with 10 great grandchildren: Kaylie Bunnell, AJ Bunnell, Beau Bunnell, Decklin Jeffs, Barrett Henderson, Ashlyn Henderson, Cameron Taylor, Carson Taylor, Miranda Smith, and Harper Bordeniuk. She is survived by one sister in Sarasota, Fla., Barbara Calhoun and husband Robert along with many nieces and nephews. Ione was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janet Wakeford, her brother The Most Rev. Kenneth J. Povish, Retired Bishop of Lansing and husband Andrew Fernung.
Ione was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and worked at Southway Dry Cleaners until she retired and also did alterations for many friends and family for many years in her home. She was very generous and always willing to help anyone if she could. She loved babysitting for her grandchildren and traveled to South America, Alaska and Mexico along with many trips to see her sisters in Cocoa Beach and Sarasota. Ione lived a simple life and was never in want of much, she was content in what life had given her. She will be missed by her family very much.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
