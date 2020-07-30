Iola Mae (Loop) Hankins

Iola Mae Hankins, 91, High Springs, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Plantation Oaks Senior Living Residence. She was born June 13, 1929 to Joseph and Mae (Lovejoy) Loop in Howard County. On September 5, 1948, she married Dale Hankins, who preceded her in death on May 25, 2013.
Iola was a 1947 graduate of Kokomo High School. She devoted her life to her church and family.
Iola is survived by her sons, David (Terry) Hankins, High Springs, FL, and Kevin (Mary) Hankins, Highland Springs, VA; and her sister, Helen Irene Webb.
In addition to her husband Dale, Iola was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Mound Cemetery, 1180 W. 350 N., Kokomo, with David Hankins officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
