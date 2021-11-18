Inez L. (Foust) Garr

Inez L. Garr, 91, Converse, passed away at her residence on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She was born in LaFollett, TN on September 26, 1930, to Floyd and Stella (Walker) Foust. She married John A. Garr on February 11, 1956, in Hobart, and he survives.
Inez was a 1948 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a farmer’s wife, a housewife, and most importantly a mom. She was a member of Converse United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, painting china, shopping with friends and family in Indianapolis and Chicago, working in the yard and around the house, and taking care of her pet raccoon “Rocky” and her German Shepherds, all named “Jake.” Above all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, making and sharing memories.
Along with her husband of 65 years, Inez is survived by her children, Jane Garr- Barker and John Garr II; sister, Marilyn Hughes; grandchildren, Craig (Eryn) Barker, Bradley (Kristin) Barker, Michael Barker; and great grandchildren, Carly and Ava Barker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Leesa Garr; brothers, Carver and Marvin Foust; and sister, Micki Smyser.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Kokomo Memorial Park, 1300 E. North Street, Kokomo. Pastor Greg Townsend will officiate. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home in Greentown is assisting with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Converse Fire Department, P.O. Box 47, Converse, IN 46919-0047. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
