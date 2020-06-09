Ima Ruth Dobbs, 85, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1934 in Monticello, KY the daughter of Jinks Haydn Lester and Anna Elizabeth Lester (Carter). On July 29, 1950 she married John Robert Dobbs who preceded her in death.
After 30 years of service Ima retired from Delco Electronics. She was a member of the Delco Hobby Club and the UAW Local 292. She loved quilting, sewing and putting puzzles together. Ima also enjoyed reading, going to antique shops, traveling and watching old movies. She taught herself how to play the piano and often played piano at church and sang. She loved spending time with her family and all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible and teaching scripture to others. She loved the Lord and lived a devoted Christian life. She was a member of the Westside Baptist Church in Kokomo, IN.
Surviving are two sons, John H. Dobbs (Geraldine) of Russiaville, IN; David A. Dobbs of Fairborn, OH; daughter, Cynthia McNeil of Kokomo, IN; seven grandchildren, Brandon Dobbs (Teresa) of Kokomo, IN; Heather R. Hozey (James) of Russiaville, IN; Anna Trent (Ron) of Kokomo, IN; Stacey Swisher of Kokomo, IN; Michael T. Swisher (Kendra) of Greentown, IN; Amanda Benson (Arlie) of Fairborn, OH; Melissa Jacomet (Jon) of Springfield, OH; 18 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her best friend and sister in law, Bettie Dobbs of Kokomo, IN and her great friend and quilting buddy, Margaritt Butcher of Loogootee, IN
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, William Joseph Dobbs; daughter in law, Sherry Dobbs; four brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Services will be broadcast live on Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home's facebook site. Online guestbook at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com