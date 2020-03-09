Iline Brown, 88, of Russiaville passed away on March 6, 2020 in Indianapolis, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 4, 1931 in Heber Springs, Arkansas to the late Charlie and Nellie (Love) Poe.
In 1953, Iline was married to Billy R. Brown in Searcy, Arkansas. Billy preceded Iline in passing on January 16, 1994. After they moved to Kokomo, Iline began working as a fork truck driver at Syndicate Sales, where she worked for 20 years, retiring in 1994.
Iline attended services at Honey Creek Baptist Church in Russiaville. In her free time, Iline enjoyed keeping herself occupied by fishing, playing solitaire, watching Westerns, and playing Bingo. More than anything, Iline was very family oriented, and enjoyed being around all her grandchildren.
Iline is survived by her children, Thomas (Ada) Brown, Billy W. Brown, Beanita I. (Larry) O’neal, and Gary L. Brown; brothers, William Allen Poe and Laverne Poe; sister, Beatrice McCullum; 18 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Iline was preceded in passing by a son, Billy Raymond Brown Jr.; 7 siblings, 2 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A visitation for Iline will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12th from 5-8 pm, and on Friday, March 13th from 12-1 pm, followed immediately by a funeral service.