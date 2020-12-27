Ilene Mary Host, 93, Kokomo, IN, passed away at 3:28 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home. She was born August 11, 1927, to the late Ernest Walter and Lilly (Twinning) Tainton, in Frampton-on-Severn England. On August 8, 1945, she married James A. Host, who preceded her in death on January 7, 1983.
Ilene graduated from the English school system. She worked at many accounting offices but retired from Curren Zapfe after many years of service in the accounting department. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church. She was also a member of The English Tea Bags Club made up of English War brides that had come to America after WWII.
Ilene is survived by her daughters, Diana (Richard) Smith, Teresa Branch, and Lisa Pierce. Also surviving, stepdaughter-in-law, Jackie Host and stepson, Jeffery (Sherry) Host; her grandchildren, Julie (Brian) Fife, Brent (Tammy) Smith, Travis (Toni) Branch, Christie (Todd Grant) Branch, Angie Branch Miller (Geremy), Lauren (Ryan) Hungate, Audri (Richie Marks) Host, Collin and Conner Host, Amanda (Mike) Federspell, Emily (Kyle) Becker, and Ross Pierce; great-grandchildren, Kylie Fife, Katelyn Fife, Kinsey Smith, Alisha (Jake) Roberson, Gabby (Tanner Degenkolb) Branch, Olivia Branch, Grayson Miller, Mason Butler, Mia, Ava and Owen Federspell, Charolett, Stella, Griffen and Wyatt Becker, Hudson Host and Theo Marks; and great-great-grandchildren, Aria and Theo Degenkolb and Bryce Robertson. She was also blessed with many step-grandchildren, Terry (Tess) Host and daughter Isabelle, Mary (Brad) Walker sons Zack, Andrew, and Levi, Sara (Donnie) Chapel, Nicholas, Neal, Natalie and Nancy Chapel. Brenda Ferguson and family, Emily Gayken and family and Tony Gayken, Erica and Jessica Host and several great-greats.
Her family in England who survives her are her nephew, John (Dee) Tainton, Tony (Robert ) Warwick and Diana (David) Hawkins and their families.
In addition to her husband James, Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ron (Joan) Tainton, Stan Tainton; her son, Michael Host; and stepchildren, Lynn and Robert Gayken and Larry Host.
Private family services will be held with Fr. Richard Lightsey officiating. Public burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with an estimated arrival time at the cemetery of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Ilene’s memory. Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
