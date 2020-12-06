Hubert M. Winters, 77, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020. He was born February 10, 1943, in Cordova, AL, the son of Floyd and Velma (Fowler) Winters. Hubert moved to Kokomo, IN in 1960 and met Donetta (Jim) Conwell. They married in 1962 and had three daughters. He was the owner of Robin Hood Muffler Shop from 1969 to 2005. He also worked for the City of Okeechobee, FL and Grissom Air Force Base Sewer Company. He enjoyed racing cars at Kokomo Speedway, traveling, camping, and spending time with his family. He was proceeded in death by both parents, sister Gloria Singleton, brother Archie Winters, brother Gary Winters, brother-in-law Jim Tatum, son-in-law June (Oscar) Young, son-in-law Greg Baker, and great-grandson Vinny Young. Survivors include a sister Margaret (Earl) Jacobs, Hartselle, AL. Daughters, Kimberly Young, Kokomo, Sondra Dee (Scott) Starnes, Crawfordsville, IN, and Tammy Baker, Kokomo. Grandchildren Amanda (Alex) Harper, Austin Starnes, Sabrina (James) Organ, Braxton (Ariel) Baker, Quinton (Bre) Young. Great-grandchildren Camden and Kaiden Worland, Jesse and Joe Harper, Braydon Halupa, Kayden and Graclynn Organ, and Cooper and Isabella Baker. And several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation from 10:00-11:00am Monday, December 7, 2020. Services following at 11:00am at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo, IN 46902. Officiated by Terry Russell.
