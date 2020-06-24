Our beloved Dad, grandpa, and friend passed from this world on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo.

Howard Thomas Anderson was born on March 2, 1930, in Markle, Indiana, to Howard Thornton and Faye (Burnau) Anderson. The oldest of two children, he was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Shirley Sue (Sheets) Anderson. Howard is survived by his brother, Richard (Marilyn) Anderson of Waterloo, IN, and two daughters, Julie (John) Rowe of Kokomo, IN and Sherry (David) Brechbiel of Monticello, IN. He was a loving grandpa to Daniel (Katherine) Rowe of Crystal, MN and Rebecca Rowe of Minnetonka, MN.

Tom graduated from Markle High School in 1948. He served his country during the Korean Conflict building airstrips in France and Germany. After returning home, he met and fell in love with Shirley Sue Sheets. They married on October 14, 1956, in Markle, Indiana and made their home in Kokomo in 1960. Married for more than 44 years, they enjoyed summers on Lake Shafer in Monticello and winters in Florida. Tom enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing euchre, and watching sporting events. In his later years, he also enjoyed playing competitive bocce ball.

In Kokomo, Tom worked as a heavy equipment operating engineer. Throughout his career, he was involved in many public works projects in central Indiana. He helped construct the Caterpillar and Subaru Plants in Lafayette and the I-69 interstate overpasses.

Tom and Shirley faithfully attended St. Luke's United Methodist Church where they met many lifelong friends. Tom was a lifetime member of Bluffton Masonic Lodge #145.

Tom's family is grateful for the kind and gentle care he received from the Wellbrooke staff and Primrose Retirement Community in Kokomo.

A private graveside service for the family will be held later at the Markle Cemetery in Markle, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Tom's life can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter with the link provided on the website, or you may mail them to Ellers Mortuary; 3400 South Webster Street Kokomo, IN 46902 or St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 East Southway Blvd, Kokomo, IN 46902.

Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center of Kokomo is entrusted with care. You may read Tom's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.