Howard Stanton Troyer, 79, Kokomo, passed away July 29, 2021, at his home. He was born July 24, 1942, in Peru, Indiana, the son of the late Edward & Marybelle (Schafer) Troyer. On August 7, 1965, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he married Mary Hester Maul who survives.
Howard was a 1960 graduate of Northwestern High School. He received his undergraduate degree from GMI and his master’s degree in Engineering from Purdue University. Howard retired as an engineer from Delco Electronics after 38 years of service. He also worked for EDS for 7 years.
Howard was a member of Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church and the Astronomy Club. Howard enjoyed radio control planes, building model trains, book collecting and listening to the Kokomo Park Band. He also enjoyed going to Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to watch the boats. He was a sweet man and well loved by his friends and family.
Along with his wife of 55 years, Mary, Howard is also survived by his children, David (Peggy) Troyer, Kathlene (Eric) Hartman and Susan Nungester (Scott Woodard); grandchildren, Michael (Maddie) Troyer, Hans (Grace) Troyer, Jeremiah Troyer, Jacob Hartman, Andrew Hartman, Lily Nungester and Amelia Nungester; siblings, Martha Troyer, George (Jane Ann) Troyer and Ruthann (John) Bracht; and sister-in-law, Cindy Troyer.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom Troyer.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 Co. Rd. E. 400 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Jeanne Winter officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Church Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Howard’s memory to the Kokomo Park Band, Up Kids with Kokomo Urban Outreach or the Edward & Marybelle Troyer Scholarship at Zion UMC. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Howard's family, please visit our floral store.