Mr. Howard Laird, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 26, 1944 to Homer and Winnie Lee Hill Laird.
Mr. Laird was a retail sales manager and attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Carolyn Laird; son, Michael (Solange) Laird; daughters, Amanda Laird and Lisa Laird; sister, Ruth Laird (Billy) Talley; step-children, Caroline (Rick) Edwards, Shane (Tracey) Dukes, Rodny (Carla) Henderson and Brian (Lourdes) Henderson; daughter-in-law, Sandra Laird; fifteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Cannon; and daughter, Laura Ann Hughes.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Cemetery, Groomsville, with military honors provided by United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Howard's memory to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.