Howard L. Parnham, 70, Kokomo, passed away 2:30am, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Hospital. He was born January 28, 1950 in Fort Benning, GA to Robert and Helen (Wold) Parnham. He married Linda Wuehler on March 2, 1984 in Phoenix, AZ. She survives.
Howard was a 1968 graduate of Amherst High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin. He served in the United States Coast Guard during Vietnam. He worked in construction for several years before becoming a chef. He worked at several restaurants including, Francisco Grande in Casa Grande, AZ and the Pointe in Phoenix until his retirement in 1995. Howard is a lifetime member of the VFW; a member of Cowboy Action Shooters, the Moose Lodge and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hiking with his friends.
Along with his wife of 36 years, Howard is survived by his son, Kyle Parnham; sisters, Laurie (Tom) Mumbrue and Linda (Dan) Konkle; brothers, Daryl (Betty) Parnham and Wayne Parnham; cousin, Larry Everson; and close friends, Jim and Rita Brock, Bob Rosenbaum, Jason Ballard, and his friends at VFW Post 1152.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There are no services planned. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory are assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
