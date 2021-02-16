Homer Ray Farris, Sr., 86, Kokomo, passed away 5:07pm, Friday, January 22, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born July 22, 1934, in Hilham, TN, to Simmie and Cleo (Bilyew) Farris. He married Anita Bea Whitehead on March 2, 1957. She preceded him in death January 3, 2012.
Homer was a graduate of Gordonsville High School in Tennessee. He worked as a machine operator for Cuneo Press in Kokomo until he transferred to World Color Press Inc., in Salem, IL in 1978. Upon his retirement in 1996, he returned to Kokomo and coordinated a monthly breakfast with his co-workers from Cuneo Press. Homer was a member of Victory Church of God where he was very active. He volunteered for the Buddy Bag Program with Kokomo Urban Outreach for over 10 years and the Mobile Food Pantry. He was a giving man with his time, and also supported several charities as he could. Homer enjoyed woodworking and crafting with his wife. He would build it then she would paint it. He also enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and doing yard work, as well as spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Homer is survived by his children, Debbie (Dale) Pierce, Homer Ray (Lori) Farris, Jr., Travis Jason Farris; sister-in-law, Frances Farris; grandchildren, Angie (Jason) Murray, Angel (Rolando) Fuentes, Treanna Kimberlin, Kyalea (Ron) Adams, Dillon Farris; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest, Cecil (Shirley), and Norman Farris; and sisters, Burna Grant, Villa Sanders, and Ruby Langford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Homer’s honor to Kokomo Urban Outreach. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Homer Ray Farris, Sr., 86, Kokomo, passed away 5:07pm, Friday, January 22, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born July 22, 1934, in Hilham, TN, to Simmie and Cleo (Bilyew) Farris. He married Anita Bea Whitehead on March 2, 1957. She preceded him in death January 3, 2012.Homer was a graduate of Gordonsville High School in Tennessee. He worked as a machine operator for Cuneo Press in Kokomo until he transferred to World Color Press Inc., in Salem, IL in 1978. Upon his retirement in 1996, he returned to Kokomo and coordinated a monthly breakfast with his co-workers from Cuneo Press. Homer was a member of Victory Church of God where he was very active. He volunteered for the Buddy Bag Program with Kokomo Urban Outreach for over 10 years and the Mobile Food Pantry. He was a giving man with his time, and also supported several charities as he could. Homer enjoyed woodworking and crafting with his wife. He would build it then she would paint it. He also enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and doing yard work, as well as spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Homer is survived by his children, Debbie (Dale) Pierce, Homer Ray (Lori) Farris, Jr., Travis Jason Farris; sister-in-law, Frances Farris; grandchildren, Angie (Jason) Murray, Angel (Rolando) Fuentes, Treanna Kimberlin, Kyalea (Ron) Adams, Dillon Farris; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest, Cecil (Shirley), and Norman Farris; and sisters, Burna Grant, Villa Sanders, and Ruby Langford.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Homer’s honor to Kokomo Urban Outreach. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.