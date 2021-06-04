Herman William Gross, 88, died May 30, 2021, with his family by his side in DePere, WI. Herman was the most kind, caring, loving, gentle, funny, creative, down-to-earth husband, brother, daddy, and grandfather. He was so kind to everyone he met, making a difference in everyone’s lives. He will be dearly missed by so many.

Services were held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Berth and Rosenthal Funeral Home, Peshtigo, WI.

Herman was born September 4, 1932, in Kenosha, WI to Norman and Clara (Reck) Gross. He moved to Peshtigo when he was a teenager. He graduated from Peshtigo High School in 1950. After graduation, he worked at the Badger Paper Mill and then served in the Navy as an Electronic Technician from 1952 - 1956 aboard the U.S.S. Warrington during the Korean War.

In 1950, he met his wife, Shirley Mollett, (Milwaukee), as she was staying with her aunt in Peshtigo. He saw a beautiful flaming redhead, in a bright yellow dress, walking down the street and knew he had to meet her. On September 10, 1955, they married at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa. They celebrated their 65th Anniversary last September.

In 1956, he worked for GM (Milwaukee) working in Guidance Missile Systems. He was proud of his work on the Titan Missile Guidance System and a German tank that was sold to Chrysler. While working, he went to school nights and obtained his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University (Milwaukee). He belonged to Eta Kappa Nu, an Electrical Engineering Honor Society. He taught math at the Waukesha Technical College, as well.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In 1972, Herman transferred to GM-Delco, Kokomo, IN. There he worked as an engineer designing the first digital readout for radios that was put in select GM cars that were sold to Saudia Arabia and Japan. He designed the Delco radio BOSE systems for their high end vehicles and farm equipment. He retired in 1992.

While a Kokomo resident, he was an active member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. After moving to DePere in 2016, he was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. His hobbies included: restoring antique radios, reading, gardening, Ham Radio, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the USS Warrington Alumni Association and President of the Indiana Historical Radio Society for many years. He has had his call letters w9itt since a teenager.

Herman is survived by his wife, Shirley (Mollett) Gross, DePere; son, William H. (Mary) Gross, Oostburg; daughter, Cheryl L.G. (Gross) Machin, Wabash, IN; son, Robert H. (Gina Boswell) Gross, Danville, IN; daughter, Sally E. (Gross) and James D. Krise, Peachtree Corners, GA. Grandchildren include: Heidi Gross, Joshua (Michelle) Gross, Sara (Tyler) Adams, Jennifer Gross, Cara (Justin) Wilcox, Nathaniel (Kylea) Mongosa, Mikaylah (Billy) Stumbo, Chandler Gross, Brian Krise, Caleb (Madison) Krise. Great-Grandchildren Include: Averie Jo Wilcox, Jonathan Wilcox, and James S. Krise. His Brothers include: Malcolm Gross, Clintonville; Lt. Col. Robert A. Gross, Bel Air, MD. And many wonderful nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Clara (Reck) Gross; sister Dorothy Sharpe; great-granddaughter, Clara Pickens.

Thoughts and prayers appreciated for the family.